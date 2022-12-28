New 11-party alliance launched

The members of the 11-party alliance are: National People’s Party (NPP) led by Fariduzzaman Farhad and Mostafizur Rahman Mostafa; Khandaker Lutfar Rahman and SM Shahadat Hossain-led Jatiya Ganotrantic Party; Saifuddin Ahmed Moni and Md Akbar Hossain-led Democratic League; People's League led by Goribe Newaz and Syed Mahbub Hossain; Islami Oikyajhot led by Abdur Rakib and Abdul Karim; Bangladesh NAP led by MN Shawon Siddique and Dilip Kumar Das; Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh led by Nurul Amin Bepari and Shah Ahmed Badal; Sammobadi Dal led by Nurul Islam; Gana Dal led by ATM Golam Mawla Chowdhury and Abu Syed; NAP Bhasani led by Azharul Islam and Golam Mostafa Akand; and Bangladesh Minority Party led by Sukriti Mandal.
Fariduzzaman Farhad read the proclamation paper of the new alliance in which it is said they have expressed their full confidence and support towards the 27-point outline of BNP to reform the state. They will join the simultaneous movement.
Earlier on Thursday, a 12-party alliance was formed at the National Press Club.