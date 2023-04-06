BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday expressed concern as the Digital Security Act (DSA) is still not taken seriously by many.
The leader warned saying, "Who will make the nation stand if it cannot stand up by itself? I am saying to you (journalists), nobody will be spared."
Mirza Fakhrul came up with this warning at a press conference on Thursday at BNP chairperson office in the capital's Gulshan.
The press conference was organised to brief the media over the decisions taken at a virtual standing committee meeting with BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman in the chair on Monday.
He said a decision was taken there to make public opinion against the repressive Digital Security Act.
The meeting strongly condemned and protested the shrinking of freedom of expression, freedom of press and the cases filed against the journalists and citizens under Digital Security Act.
It was also decided to make public opinion against the harassment of daily Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman, Jaijaidin editor Shafiq Rehman, Sangram editor Abul Asad, Amar Desh editor Mahmudur Rahman, and other journalists.
Fakhrul said the BNP standing committee demanded the scrapping of the act in no time.
Nobody will be spared
When a journalist asked him over the election commission (EC), Mirza Fakhrul replied, "Brother, you (journalists) are aware that we will not say anything about the EC. You may rather ask about the Digital Security Act. But you didn't do so."
The secretary general said, "You are asking about the EC. But nobody questioned [me] over the recommendations the United Nations made over the Digital Security Act."
"You are not taking the Digital Security Act seriously. The young journalists should deal with the act more seriously. Your colleagues are being arrested, repressed and harassed but nobody is responding. Who will make the nation stand if it cannot stand up by itself? I am saying to you (journalists), nobody will be spared," he lamented.