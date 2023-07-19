BNP begins road march in Dhaka on 2nd day

Leaders and activists of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) started their road march in the capital city for the second consecutive day, on Wednesday, to press home the party’s one-point demand of resignation of the government.
The programme started from Abdullahpur in Uttara at around 11:20 am.
The party held a brief rally before starting the road march. A temporary stage was installed on a truck at the rally ground in front of Maleka Banu Bidyaniketan.
The leaders of de facto opposition there said people of this country no longer want the government of Sheikh Hasina. This government must resign and make a way for the formation of a caretaker government that will oversee the forthcoming parliamentary election.
The election is likely to be held in December this year or at the beginning of January next year.
Since morning, leaders and activists of BNP joined the rally in Abdullahpur with processions.
Many other parties and alliances that have been waging simultaneous movement with BNP also have been observing different programmes including road marches in other areas of the city.
The road march of BNP started from Polwell Market in Uttara and will end at Jatrabari Chourasta (intersection) after parading along Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport road, Kuril Bishwaroad, Natun Bazar, Badda, and Rampura Bridge, the road in front of Abul Hotel in Malibagh to Khilgaon, Basabo, Mugda, and Sayedabad.