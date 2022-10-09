AL Noakhali council marred by factional clash

<p>The triennial council of Joyag union Awami League (AL) at Sonaimuri of Noakhali has been marred by clashes over inaugurating the event before the guests arrived in the venue.</p><p>Chase and counter-chase between two factions took place and several cocktails were blasted that injured at least six people, including Joyag union Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) convener. </p>.<p>As the panic spread centering the clash, the council was postponed. The incident took place around 11:00am on Sunday on the grounds of Joyag College.</p><p>Police later pacified both the factions.</p><p><em><strong>*More to follow…</strong></em> </p>