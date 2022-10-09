Politics

AL Noakhali council marred by factional clash

Staff Correspondent
Noakhali
default-image

The triennial council of Joyag union Awami League (AL) at Sonaimuri of Noakhali has been marred by clashes over inaugurating the event before the guests arrived in the venue.

Chase and counter-chase between two factions took place and several cocktails were blasted that injured at least six people, including Joyag union Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) convener. 

As the panic spread centering the clash, the council was postponed. The incident took place around 11:00am on Sunday on the grounds of Joyag College.

Police later pacified both the factions.

*More to follow…     

Read more from Politics
Post Comment