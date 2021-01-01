Post-pandemic recovery depends on reliable data

CPD's research director Khondoker Golam Moazzem said the recovery trend of COVID-19 impact in the country is slow and long due to data scarcity. Some 28 per cent young people left their studies to support their families.



"The government's stimulus package has covered 33 per cent poor in the country. The COVID-19 created huge number of new poor. So, all of them should be assisted. Proper data is needed to help them and take innovative programmes," he told UNB.



The executive director of the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (SANEM) Selim Raihan added a proper assessment of the challenges posed by the pandemic is crucial through data collection and research. "Without regular data collection and surveys, informed policymaking will not be possible. Increasing the frequency of data collection is needed to overcome the statistical limitations in policymaking. So, the government needs to develop its capacity," he added.



Raihan said there are no data matches among the government agencies including the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) and Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) that's why it's tough to estimate the supply of essentials here. Data scarcity creates many problems in Bangladesh.



Shamsul Alam, member (senior secretary) of General Economics Division at Bangladesh Planning Commission mentioned the country is facing many challenges in implementation of SDGs. One of the major challenges is mobilisation of required resources for implementation of interventions for achieving the SDGs.



According to SDGs first progress report 2018 made by him, "The data paucity has emerged as a major challenge for monitoring of SDGs. We have felt the pinch in preparing the 2018 SDG progress report, because we have data for only 70 indicators (30 percent) out of 232 indicators prescribed by the UN to assess progress of SDGs. The National Statistical Organization (NSO) needs to step up its efforts to reduce the gap. For this to happen, capacity of the BBS needs to be strengthened, perhaps revamped."



