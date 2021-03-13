Power distribution in Dhaka to be fully automated: Nasrul

A move is underway to make the power distribution system in Dhaka city fully automated to better address the complaints of consumers, state minister for power, energy and mineral resources Nasrul Hamid said on Saturday, reports UNB.

"Once all the consumers get the pre-paid metres, they'll have no more complaint," the state minister said while addressing a webinar.

Forum for Energy Reporters Bangladesh (FERB) organised the online seminar titled "Uninterrupted and Reliable Underground Electricity Supply in Dhaka".

It was addressed, among others, by power secretary Habibur Rahman, Bangladesh Shop Owners' Association president Helal Uddin, and professor Ziaur Rahman of BUET.



FERB chairman Arun Karmaker presided over the seminar while Dhaka Power Distribution Company (DPDC) managing director Bikash Dewan and Dhaka Electric Supply Company (Desco) managing director Kawsar Ameer Ali made a presentation on the topic.