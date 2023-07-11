Momen seeks further ICRC Cross cooperation on Rohingya repatriation

On Monday, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen stressed the need for increased collaboration with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to facilitate a secure, sustainable, and dignified repatriation of Rohingyas to their country of origin, Myanmar.

He made the urge when newly appointed ICRC Head of Delegation in Bangladesh Agnès Dhur presented her credential to him at the foreign ministry here, said a press release.

During the meeting, the foreign minister applauded ICRC’s role during the Covid-19 pandemic in Bangladesh.