Pre-departure Covid test no longer needed for UAE-bound passengers

On 17 February, the National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 suggested removing the post-arrival test for travellers who got fully vaccinated at least 14 days before arriving in Bangladesh.
The committee had also suggested that unvaccinated passengers should take a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test 72 hours before boarding a plane.
As some countries no longer require travellers to take a pre-departure test, RT-PCRs should be subjected to the requirements of specific countries and airlines.
However, airlines have to ensure that the passengers carry their Covid-19 vaccination certificate with them, the NTAC had said.