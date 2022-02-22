Bangladesh

Pre-departure Covid test no longer needed for UAE-bound passengers

Prothom Alo English Desk
Covid-19 test kit
Covid-19 test kit

Passengers travelling to the UAE will no longer need to get an RT-PCR test done at airports six hours before departure, reports UNB.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) has withdrawn the obligation to conduct the Covid test with effect from Tuesday.

On 17 February, the National Technical Advisory Committee (NTAC) on Covid-19 suggested removing the post-arrival test for travellers who got fully vaccinated at least 14 days before arriving in Bangladesh.

The committee had also suggested that unvaccinated passengers should take a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test 72 hours before boarding a plane.

As some countries no longer require travellers to take a pre-departure test, RT-PCRs should be subjected to the requirements of specific countries and airlines.

However, airlines have to ensure that the passengers carry their Covid-19 vaccination certificate with them, the NTAC had said.

