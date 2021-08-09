Pregnant, lactating women to be vaccinated: DGHS

Although the pregnant women are now eligible for Covid-19 vaccination, they must follow some instructions before getting vaccinated, according to the DGHS.
They have to take the Covid shots from government vaccination centres with medical facilities after getting counselling from a registered physician there.
Pregnant women, who are unwell or suffering from chronic illness or have a history of vaccine allergy, will not be allowed to take the jabs.
Also, they cannot take the second dose of vaccine if an AFI case is detected among them after taking the first shot.
And expectant mothers will have to provide all health information to the registered doctor before getting vaccinated.
Also, doses cannot be administered without the signed approval of a guardian or vaccine recipient and counselling a physician.
Earlier, the National Immunisation Technical Advisory Group recommended the government for providing Covid vaccine to both pregnant women and lactating mothers. Pregnant and lactating women were excluded from the mass vaccination drive at the initial stage.