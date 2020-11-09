President calls for national unity against communalism, violence

He said only then would the 'Golden Bangla' dreamt by Bangabandhu materialise and the celebrations of his birth centenary become meaningful.

Mentioning the decision to observe the 'Mujib Borsho' as a very significant one, president Hamid said that the life and works of Bangabandhu, his thoughts, ideas and philosophy have to be disseminated among the younger generation of Bangladesh and across the world through observance of the 'Mujib Borsho'.

'Learn about Bangabandhu to know Bangladesh'

"The life and political philosophy of Bangabandhu is fully relevant, modern, timely and ever-lasting for the freedom-seeking people of the world even during the 21st century," the president said.

He hoped that the country's politicians, historians, academics, researchers and journalists will contribute significantly towards disseminating Bangabandhu's biography, work and ideals worldwide.

"There's no scope to look at Bangabandhu and Bangladesh separately. One has to know about Bangabandhu in order to know Bangladesh, the struggle for freedom of the Bangalis and the liberation," he said in his speech.

"Those who tried to look at these two phenomena separately have failed. Today's reality is the biggest proof of that," he said.

"Let the nation advance on the path of building hunger and poverty-free Bangladesh by embracing the spirit of the Liberation War and the ideals of the Father of the Nation. Let the nation succeed in dropping its anchor on the shore of Bangabandhu's 'Sonar Bangla'," he said.