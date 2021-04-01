President for strictly preventing cyber crimes, e-commerce cheating

President Hamid, in his video speech for the Expo-2021, was very critical about the ongoing e-commerce as well as online shopping that have multiplied due to the outbreak of pandemic Covid-19 at recent times.

Expressing grave concern over the illegal activities of some unscrupulous businessmen, the president Hamid said those entrepreneurs are cheating people in the name of e-commerce.

“The e-commerce is now an important commercial sector. It has been possible to keep the country’s economic activities vibrant by using ICT,” he added.

The dishonest traders use to deliver low quality or substandard products while in many cases, after receiving payment for the order, the Facebook page or website is found closed without delivery of the product, the president observed.

He said as a result, the buyers are being deceived and losing interest in online shopping at present, but the buyers’ faith and confidence must be restored anyhow.

“It is necessary to strictly control and monitor this fraudulence by a handful of unscrupulous people so that the expansion of a huge potential sector like e-commerce does not have to stop anyway,” Hamid added.