President Hamid, PM Hasina greet people on Eid-ul-Fitr

President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina today greeted the countrymen as well as the Muslims across the world on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the greatest religious festivals of the Muslim Ummah, reports BSS.

They issued separate messages praying for continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country, the Muslim Ummah, the interfaith harmony and global peace.

In a message on the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the greatest religious festival of the Muslim Ummah, the president called upon countrymen to celebrate the Eid festival maintaining health rules and social distancing with utmost caution.

“Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the main religious festivals of the Muslims. Eid-ul-Fitr brings the message of happiness after the month-long fasting and practice of self-restraint. It is a joyous day when the joy is spread out amongst all and in all parts of the Bengal and in the world,” the president said.

“The coronavirus epidemic is threatening both life and livelihood now a days. In this difficult time, I call on the affluent quarter of the society to stand by the side of the poor,” the head of the state said.