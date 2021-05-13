President Hamid, PM Hasina greet people on Eid-ul-Fitr

President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina today greeted the countrymen as well as the Muslims across the world on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the greatest religious festivals of the Muslim Ummah, reports BSS.
They issued separate messages praying for continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country, the Muslim Ummah, the interfaith harmony and global peace.
In a message on the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the greatest religious festival of the Muslim Ummah, the president called upon countrymen to celebrate the Eid festival maintaining health rules and social distancing with utmost caution.
“Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the main religious festivals of the Muslims. Eid-ul-Fitr brings the message of happiness after the month-long fasting and practice of self-restraint. It is a joyous day when the joy is spread out amongst all and in all parts of the Bengal and in the world,” the president said.
“The coronavirus epidemic is threatening both life and livelihood now a days. In this difficult time, I call on the affluent quarter of the society to stand by the side of the poor,” the head of the state said.
At the same time, Hamid also urged the people to observe Eid-ul-Fitr with utmost caution by adhering to proper hygiene rules and maintaining social distancing.
“May the meaning and inherent significance of Islam spread as a guide to the liberation of humanity, may the world be filled with peace and harmony. This is my hope for the holy Eid-ul-Fitr,” he continued.
In a message today, prime minister Sheikh Hasina prayed for continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country’s people and the Muslim Ummah.
The premier said the Eid promotes peace, sympathy and brotherhood, and it ties people with the bond of equity, friendship and harmony forgetting animosity and violence.
Eid brings the message of happiness to all irrespective of the rich and the poor, she said.
She hoped that the practice of self-purification, restraint, amity and harmony of the Muslims in personal, family, social and state life would spread everywhere.
“Let the life of all people be filled with the happiness of the Eid,” Sheikh Hasina said, wishing happiness, peace and welfare of all people across the world.
“We are celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr amid an abnormal environment. The whole world stands still due to coronavirus. The normal life is halted. An invisible virus puts the life of people at risk,” she said.
So, the premier said, people are compelled to stay at their respective homes to help contain the spread of coronavirus.
She expressed gratitude to the doctors, nurses, police, law enforcement agencies and cleaners who have been working from the frontlines to tackle coronavirus pandemic in the country.
“Not only Bangladesh, the entire world is in trouble now. In such circumstances, we have to help each other with endless tolerance and sympathy,” she added.
Sheikh Hasina urged people to avoid mass gatherings, and stay at their homes and share the joy and happiness of Eid with their family members.
She simultaneously prayed to the Almighty Allah for early relief of the country from the contagious coronavirus and continued peace, progress and development of Bangladesh as well as the Muslim Ummah.