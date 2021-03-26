President Macron of France felicitates president and people of Bangladesh

On the occasion of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence, France’s president Emmanuel Macron has sent his felicitations to the president Abdul Hamid and the people of Bangladesh on behalf of himself and the people of his country.

In a letter to the Bangladesh president, president Macron wrote, “On the occasion of the Independence Day of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, I send you, on behalf of myself and the people of France, my warm congratulations.”

He wrote, “Bangladesh is celebrating the fiftieth anniversary of its declaration of independence on 26 March. This important date in the history of a young and promising state was made possible thanks to the admirable courage of the Bengali people to defend their cultural heritage and freedom at the call of the Father of the Bangladeshi Nation.”