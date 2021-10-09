President leaves for Germany, UK for health check-up

Liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Huq, Dean of Diplomatic Corps and Ambassador of the Vatican to Bangladesh Archbishop George Kocherry, British high commissioner in Dhaka Robert Chatterton Dickson, Ambassador of Germany to Bangladesh Achim Tröster, cabinet secretary, chiefs of the three services, principal secretary to the prime minister’s office, Inspector General of Police (IGP), and other civil and military officials saw the president off at the VVIP lounge of the airport.
Abdul Hamid is scheduled to undergo his health check-up at Charite University Hospital in Germany and Eye Hospital in London.
“The head of the state is expected to return home by a regular flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines Limited from London on 22 October,” the DPS added.
The 77-year-old president Hamid has been suffering from Glaucoma for long.
He used to have his health check-up in London and Germany while he was the Speaker in the Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament).