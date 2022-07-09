President, PM greet people on Eid-ul-Azha

“Azha means Qurbani (sacrifice),” he said, adding that sacrifice instils the spirit of self-sacrifice into all and also teaches them the spirit of sharing happiness and sorrow with relatives and neighbours.
The president said this year the Eid-ul-Azha is being celebrated at a time when the world community is distraught witnessing a catastrophe arisen out of coronavirus pandemic as many people are in hardship at different parts of the world, including Bangladesh.
In the last two years, the whole world, including Bangladesh, celebrated Eid-ul-Azha amidst the horrors of the corona pandemic, the head of the state said.
“Coronavirus infections are under control at present but there is a need to take appropriate precautions to prevent future infections,” he added.
He urged the affluent people of the country to stand by the people affected by the coronavirus pandemic so that they can enjoy the holy Eid.
The president also called upon the citizens to sacrifice their animals in government designated places.
He hoped that everyone will try to prevent the environment pollution by removing the waste of sacrificial animals after Qurbani.
In her message, prime minister Sheikh Hasina said: “On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, I am extending my greetings to all the Muslims across the globe, including Bangladesh. I want to say ‘Eid Mubarak’ (to all).”
The prime minister also called upon the Muslims to be imbued with the spirit of the holy Eid-ul-Azha to participate in welfare-oriented activities to establish a discrimination-free, happy, prosperous and peaceful Bangladesh.
She said the unique instance set by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) by sacrificing his dearest thing for the satisfaction of Allah will be imitated and followed forever.
Through the festival, the capable Muslims establish the bonding of sympathy and equality among the mankind by distributing meat of their sacrificial animals among relatives and neighbours, she added.
Noting that the coronavirus is becoming dangerous again, she said: “Allah tests patience of human being in crisis. During this time, we will have to extend cooperation to one another keeping endless patience with tolerant and sympathetic mindsets.”
She greeted the people of Bangladesh and the Muslims in the world on the occasion and hoped that like every year, this Eid will bring happiness and joy to all irrespective of the rich and the poor.
Sheikh Hasina prayed to Allah for continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country and Muslim Ummah on the holy day.
Besides, she urged all to sacrifice their animals in designated places following health guidelines properly.