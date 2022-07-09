President, PM greet people on Eid-ul-Azha

President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday greeted the people of Bangladesh as well as the Muslims across the globe on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Azha.

On the eve of the day, they issued separate messages praying that the holy Eid-ul-Azha brings good for all with the rise of the ideology of sacrifice.

In his message, the president said: “Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) has set an incomparable example of love, obedience and sacrifice to Allah by taking steps to sacrifice his beloved son Hazrat Ismail (AS) at the directive of Allah.”