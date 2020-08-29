President, PM mourn death of journalist Rahat Khan

President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of country’s eminent journalist, novelist and former editor of The Daily Ittefaq Rahat Khan, reports news agency BSS.
In a condolence message, the president said being a journalist Rahat Khan contributed a lot to the practice of freethinking and advancement of the society.
“His death is really an irreparable loss to the arena of journalism and literature as well,” Abdul Hamid added.
Former chairman of the board of directors of the state-run national news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), the Ekushey award winning journalist breathed his last around 8:30pm at his Eskaton Garden residence in the capital due to old age complications.
Earlier, he underwent treatment with multiple health complications, including heart disease, kidney, diabetes and other problems in July. He was 80.
The head of the state prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed sympathy to bereaved family.
In her condolence message, prime minister Sheikh Hasina with profound respect recalled Rahat Khan’s outstanding contributions to the fields of journalism and literature.
“His (Rahat Khan) death is an irreparable loss to these fields,” she said.
Sheikh Hasina also prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed profound sympathy to the bereaved family.