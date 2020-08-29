President, PM mourn death of journalist Rahat Khan

President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Friday expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of country’s eminent journalist, novelist and former editor of The Daily Ittefaq Rahat Khan, reports news agency BSS.

In a condolence message, the president said being a journalist Rahat Khan contributed a lot to the practice of freethinking and advancement of the society.

“His death is really an irreparable loss to the arena of journalism and literature as well,” Abdul Hamid added.