President, PM pay homage to Liberation War heroes

President M Abdul Hamid and prime minister Sheikh Hasina paid rich tributes to the martyrs of the War of Liberation by placing wreaths at the National Memorial in Savar on Friday morning marking the 51st Independence and National Day.

President Hamid first placed a wreath at the altar of the memorial followed by the prime minister.

After placing the wreaths, the president and the prime minister stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memories of the martyrs of the Great War of Liberation in 1971.