Prices of essentials soar due to Ukraine-Russia war: Razzaque

The Ukraine-Russia war put an impact on the commodity prices in Bangladesh to some extent, agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque has said.

"Prices of essentials have increased in international market. We have enough food grains in stock," he told reporters after a meeting with Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Director-General Qu Dongyu at his secretariat office on Wednesday morning.

The agriculture minister said crop production is good in the country, while new rice will come to market from 15 April next.

"After all, we will not have any major problem. There will be no food crisis in the country," he added.

During the meeting, FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu said the FAO of the United Nations will work to increase investment in the Bangladesh's agriculture sector.