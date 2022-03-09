Bangladesh

Prices of essentials soar due to Ukraine-Russia war: Razzaque

BSS
Dhaka
Agriculture minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque
Agriculture minister Muhammad Abdur Razzaque

The Ukraine-Russia war put an impact on the commodity prices in Bangladesh to some extent, agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque has said.

"Prices of essentials have increased in international market. We have enough food grains in stock," he told reporters after a meeting with Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) Director-General Qu Dongyu at his secretariat office on Wednesday morning.

The agriculture minister said crop production is good in the country, while new rice will come to market from 15 April next.

"After all, we will not have any major problem. There will be no food crisis in the country," he added.

During the meeting, FAO Director-General Qu Dongyu said the FAO of the United Nations will work to increase investment in the Bangladesh's agriculture sector.

The FAO will host an investment conference in next October where it will motivate international development and donor agencies to invest in the agricultural sector of Bangladesh, he said.

Qu Dongyu lauded the achievements of Bangladesh secured in all fields under the dynamic leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Razzaque said Bangladesh needs international investment in its agriculture sector.

"We want to develop irrigation system with underground pipelines. We are going to expand the newly invented crop varieties in the coastal saline-prone areas," he said.

The agriculture minister said the FAO helps Bangladesh for its agricultural development, while the UN agency give it technical support and work closely with donor agencies.

The FAO has developed global guidelines on how to reduce the harmful effects of pesticides used in agriculture, he said.

Agriculture secretary Md Sayedul Islam and senior officials of the ministry were present at the meeting.

