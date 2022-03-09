Prices of essentials soar due to Ukraine-Russia war: Razzaque

The FAO will host an investment conference in next October where it will motivate international development and donor agencies to invest in the agricultural sector of Bangladesh, he said.
Qu Dongyu lauded the achievements of Bangladesh secured in all fields under the dynamic leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
Razzaque said Bangladesh needs international investment in its agriculture sector.
"We want to develop irrigation system with underground pipelines. We are going to expand the newly invented crop varieties in the coastal saline-prone areas," he said.
The agriculture minister said the FAO helps Bangladesh for its agricultural development, while the UN agency give it technical support and work closely with donor agencies.
The FAO has developed global guidelines on how to reduce the harmful effects of pesticides used in agriculture, he said.
Agriculture secretary Md Sayedul Islam and senior officials of the ministry were present at the meeting.