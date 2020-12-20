Private sector partnership vital for speedy access to vaccine: Experts

Citizens' Platform for SDGs, a platform of 104 civil society organisations, arranged the dialogue titled “Access to COVID-19 vaccine in Bangladesh; who when and how?’ moderated by its convener Debapriya Bhattacharya.

Speaking at the programme, former health minister AFM Ruhal Haque said, “I think there would be a serious pressure from the private sector to allow them to buy the vaccine. …there’s no reason to deny them permission to do so.”

He said if the private sector brings the vaccine, the wealthy people and those who have the ability can receive it without any hassle.

“It’ll also help reduce pressure on the government a bit regarding the vaccine distribution. But the government must have a regulation mechanism so that no company can import an ineffective vaccine and make a huge profit,” Ruhal Haque said.

He said many people in the country have got infected with the virus, but they are not aware of it. “So, I think we need to go for antibody tests to identify those who need not the vaccine at the initial stage. If we can do it, we’ll be able to drop many people from the initial vaccination and avoid many problems.”