7 sub-committees formed to address challenges of LDC graduation

Some seven sub-committees are preparing draft strategies with a time-bound action plan to meet the challenges of LDC graduation.

According to an official document, Bangladesh will be facing some challenges, such as loss of duty free – quota free access, unilateral, preferential market access, reduced scope for concessional or low interest funding from international and bilateral development partners, preference erosion, and strict compliance with stringent standards.

The government has formed a committee under the chairmanship of the principal secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office to prepare for the possible challenges that Bangladesh will face as a result of its graduation from a least developed country to a developing country.