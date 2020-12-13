Proposal adopted on UNESCO-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Int’l Award

The UNESCO Executive Board has unanimously adopted a proposal for the establishment of UNESCO-Bangladesh Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman International Prize in the field of the creative economy, reports news agency UNB.

The prize will be awarded to global initiatives of youth in the field of creative economy.

The proposal was adopted at the plenary of the virtual segment of the 210th Executive Board, according to UNESCO.

The decision came as Bangladesh is celebrating the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman through yearlong programmes.

The 210th Session of the UNESCO Executive Board is being held in two segments.