Proposed media bill to hinder media development: NOAB

The statement said Digital Security Act has already hampered the journalists’ ability to think independently. The law, if enacted, would weaken the newspaper industry more. The law would also undermine the dignity of journalists.

The Mass Media Employees (Services Conditions) Bill 2022 was placed in parliament for approval on 28 March. The bill has been sent to the parliamentary committee for information and broadcast ministry for submitting a report to the parliament within 60 days.

The NOAB said the proposed law prescribed that a media court would be set up at the divisional level for the settlement of financial arrears of media employees. There would be a chairman and two members at the court. A district judge would be the chairman while a media owner and a journalist would be the other two members. It can be noted that the labour court is here for arbitration of debt-arrear related issues of journalists.