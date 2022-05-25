Protect environment implementing dev projects: PM Hasina

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday asked the authorities concerned to lay utmost emphasis on protection of the environment during undertaking and implementation of any development project.

"Everybody has to pay attention with the highest priority to the environment during executing any development project. Projects have to be implemented with keeping the option of protecting reservoirs, allowing adequate green space and rainwater harvesting," she directed.

The premier passed the directives while witnessing architectural designs of different development projects at her official residence Ganabhaban, said a press release of the prime minister's press wing.

She also directed the authorities concerned to keep vigilance so that no industrial establishment is constructed here and there. "Industrial establishments will be set up in specific industrial zones in each area. Unplanned industrial establishments cannot be built at random places and this issue must be taken seriously," she added.