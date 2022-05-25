Protect environment implementing dev projects: PM Hasina

Emphasizing on increasing diversity in building industrial enterprises, the prime minister said agro-processing and information technology devices related industries should be given highest priority.
The head of the government also stressed increasing exports and to this end, she mentioned about providing subsidies to small industries.
Chief whip of parliament Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury, Awami League publicity and publication secretary Abdus Sobhan Golap, MP, prime minister's office senior secretary Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, housing and public works secretary Md Shahid Ullah Khandaker and concerned officials were present.
The development projects presented before the premier are - construction of multi-storied residential buildings for government officials and employees in Dhaka's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar proposed by ministry of housing and public works and RAJUK, construction of Sheikh Hasina International Convention Centre at Shibchar on the Jazira side of the Padma bridge, conservation of flood flow zone at Turag river and compact township development and Keraniganj waterfront smart city construction.