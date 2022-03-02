Protecting voting rights a commitment not utterance: Kazi Habibul

He said, "The commission has already made a promise. When a promise is made, then it should be kept in heart and fulfilled. If not, we will be the liars. We have to try our best, we may not succeed. But we will have to play a vital role in ensuring the franchise of people."
Kazi Habibul Awal said the voters might face obstacles while casting their votes. The EC has pledged that it will stand by the people to help exercise their franchise independently.
This promise has been made for all the time. It should be nurtured in the heart. The voters will have to carry the spirit that voting rights is not only a right but it also has a vital responsibility, he added.
The former senior secretary said to the EC officials, "The journalists will keep writing the perception of the people. We cannot bar them from doing that. We will have to show that we are at least trying to perform our duties properly. If we get involved with any irregularities, then it will be a corruption, which is unpardonable."
The other commissioners Ahsan Habib Khan, Rashida Sultana, Md Alamgir and Anisur Rahman were also present..
Country's total voters 113,287,010
To mark the national voters day, the EC has published the updated voter list on Wednesday. As many as 1,566,341 people have been enlisted as voters last year. This year, the rate of increasing voters stands at 1.40 per cent.
Now, the country has 113,287,010 voters. Of them, male voters are 57,689,529 while female 55,597,027. Some 454 citizens have introduced them as transgender in the voter ID.