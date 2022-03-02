Protecting voting rights a commitment not utterance: Kazi Habibul

This promise has been made for all the time. It should be nurtured in the heart. The voters will have to carry the spirit that voting rights is not only a right but it also has a vital responsibility, he added.

The former senior secretary said to the EC officials, "The journalists will keep writing the perception of the people. We cannot bar them from doing that. We will have to show that we are at least trying to perform our duties properly. If we get involved with any irregularities, then it will be a corruption, which is unpardonable."

The other commissioners Ahsan Habib Khan, Rashida Sultana, Md Alamgir and Anisur Rahman were also present..