Prothom Alo's Anowar Hossain receives WHO's best road safety award

Prothom Alo's Anowar Hossain has been awarded for the best reporting on safe road by WHO.

The report, 'All initiatives for safe roads at a standstill', depicts how the government initiative for safe road came to a halt due to the pressure by the transport owners and workers' leaders.

It also reveals the initiative taken to change the Road Transport Act in order reduce punishment for offences.

Increase of deaths in road accidents ever year and the students' movement for safe roads also featured prominently in the report.