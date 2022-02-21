Prothom Alo’s Shafi Khan, Naznin Akhter receive Plan International Media Award

Addressing the event as the chief guest, Meher Afroz said the country is graduating to a developing country. Social development must be emphasised to develop a country properly and child marriage is one of the major barrier to it.
“The government is firmly committed to make the country free from child marriage. The coronavirus pandemic has brought us a new challenge despite we crossed many path,” she added.
Meher Afroz said, “It is not possible to change social mindsets overnight. Change is happening, everyone is voicing against child marriage. But we cannot reach our target unless the main cause is addressed. Media has an important role here.”
Cultural activist Shahnaz Khushi said girls are now aware of their rights and are preventing child marriage. Mass media and cultural activists also have more strong role here.
Kashfia Feroz, director of Girls' Rights at Plan International Bangladesh, said a nationwide survey found 35 per cent of the respondents think fear of sexual harassment is one of the main factors for child marriage and 25.6 per cent of the respondents think parents marry off their daughters early due to concern over social problems. This fear must be removed and marriage is not the solution. Mass media can take this message to the people, she added.
National Press Club president Farida Yasmin said the government, civil society and development agencies have long been working on the prevention of child marriage. There are many government initiatives to ensure girls’ education. Guardians have to be made more aware. It is necessary to empower them so that they do not marry off their daughters early, do do not consider their daughters as a burden at all and become capable to make their daughters self-reliant. And, mass media has been working to increase this awareness, she added.
Journalist ZI Mamun said many parents think marriage gives certain social security. Parents must be freed from this uncertainty and all including the government will have to take this responsibility, he added.
Journalists winning the award
Journalists winning the award in the regional category are Zahirul Islam of SATV, Shakil Murad of Ekattor TV, Shafi Khan of Prothom Alo and Masudur Rahman of Ajker Patrika. The other national level awardees are Shahed Shafiq of Bangla Tribune, Nilima Jahan of The Daily Star, Naznin Akhter of Prothom Alo, Sajjad Parvez of Jamuna Television, and Jahangir Alam of Jagonews24.
Ashik BIllah, head of central and northern region at Plan International Bangladesh, and project manager Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, among others, spoke at the ceremony.
The Building Better Future for Girls project is being implemented in 73 union parishads and 3 municipalities in 9 upazilas of Kurigram district. The goal of the project is to reduce child marriage among people less than 18 years by one-third and among the people less 15 years to zero by March 2022.
The child marriage prevention committee took up the project at union, upazila and district level. It gathers monthly data on child marriage.