Prothom Alo’s Shafi Khan, Naznin Akhter receive Plan International Media Award

Meher Afroz Chumki, chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on the ministry of women and children affairs, said social development needs to keep pace with the progress of the country.

She also called for enhancing skills and trainings of juveniles and youth, especially young women as well as enabling them to raise voice against child marriage.

Meher Afroz made these remarks at an event to hand over "Plan International Bangladesh Media Award 2021” at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Sunday.

The award recognised the journalists for their reporting on the prevention of child marriage. Plan International Bangladesh gave the award under the Building Better Future for Girls project. Swedish embassy in Bangladesh funded the project and local NGO RDRS Bangladesh is implementing it.