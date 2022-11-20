Saudi Crown Prince to visit Bangladesh in 2023: Ambassador

In the meeting, the Saudi envoy handed over an acceptance letter from the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia to the Bangladesh Prime Minister as the Crown Prince has given consent to the proposed visit to Bangladesh in response to the invitation made by the Bangladesh Prime Minister on 30 August this year.

The envoy stated that it would be the first ever visit of any Saudi Crown Prince to Bangladesh after 1985 when the then Saudi Crown Prince Abdullah bin Abdulaziz visited Dhaka.

“So, this visit will be very significant for both the countries and the date and schedule of the visit will be fixed through diplomatic channels,” Essa Yussef was quoted as saying.

The foreign ministries of both the countries will work out the modalities of the visit.