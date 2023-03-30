No scope to restore caretaker govt system: Quader

Asked whether BNP would join the next parliamentary polls, he said there is nothing to get worried if they (BNP) participate in polls or not.
The elections will be held as per the constitution, the AL general secretary said, adding that BNP destroyed the caretaker government system and it has no necessity now.
The country’s people do not like BNP, he said, adding if the BNP’s agitation had any public participation, there would have been a mass movement, though not a mass uprising. But what is happening is a movement of only BNP leaders and activists, he said.
About the draft of Representation of the People (Amendment) Act, 2023, the road transport and bridges minister, said the cabinet has approved it in principle but it was not finalised yet.
“It (draft law) will now be vetted by the Ministry of Law. There is no scope to say more before the final approval,” he said.
Replying a question over road accidents, Quader said many people die every minute in India, while 20 people died in a recent road accident in Saudi Arabia and among them, nine were Bangladeshis.
It was not fair to say that any ministry is responsible for this road accident, he said.
About the price of essential commodities, the AL general secretary said the prices of goods are going down gradually and will decrease further.
As Bangladesh is developing day by day, many countries of the world are lauding it, he said, adding that this was true that the prices of daily commodities increased but Bangladesh was in a better position than many countries of the world.