No scope to restore caretaker govt system: Quader

Awami League (AL) general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday reiterated that there is no scope of restoring the caretaker government system in the country.

“There is no scope of restoring the caretaker government system violating the constitution, No matter how much the BNP daydreams of the caretaker government, its dream will never come true,” he said while exchanging views with journalists at the Secretariat here this afternoon.

About the next general elections, Quader said all, including the European Union (EU), want fair polls in Bangladesh, but the polls must be held under the Election Commission (EC) following the constitution.