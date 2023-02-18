Cops to escort the victim of BCL assault

Visiting the area around 9:00 am, a patrolling team of police was found vigilant near the main entrance. IU police station officer-in-charge Annun Jayed told Prothom Alo that the university proctor asked them to stay there for the security of the victim girl.
IU proctor Shahadat Hossain said they talked to the girl and made all sorts of arrangements to ensure her safety on the campus.
The first-year girl alleged that several BCL leaders tortured her brutally after confining her in a room in Sheikh Hasina Hall for four and a half hours on Sunday. She accused the BCL’s IU unit vice president Sanjida Chowdhury and her cohorts for the assault.
She complained to the proctor, hall provost, and student advisor disclosing her ordeal. She said the BCL leaders assaulted her, abused her verbally and passed a death threat if she brings the incident to light.