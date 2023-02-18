Bangladesh

Islamic University

Cops to escort the victim of BCL assault

Staff Correspondent
Kushtia
A police team has been stationed near the main entrance of Islamic University on 18 February, 2023.Prothom Alo

The female student who underwent brutal torture by the Chhatra League leaders at Islamic University (IU) has been summoned by the investigation committee. She is supposed to return to campus and be present before the committee today, Saturday.

The university authorities, as per the High Court directive, have taken measures to ensure her safety and stationed a police team at the campus entrance.

Visiting the area around 9:00 am, a patrolling team of police was found vigilant near the main entrance. IU police station officer-in-charge Annun Jayed told Prothom Alo that the university proctor asked them to stay there for the security of the victim girl.

IU proctor Shahadat Hossain said they talked to the girl and made all sorts of arrangements to ensure her safety on the campus.

The first-year girl alleged that several BCL leaders tortured her brutally after confining her in a room in Sheikh Hasina Hall for four and a half hours on Sunday. She accused the BCL’s IU unit vice president Sanjida Chowdhury and her cohorts for the assault.

She complained to the proctor, hall provost, and student advisor disclosing her ordeal. She said the BCL leaders assaulted her, abused her verbally and passed a death threat if she brings the incident to light.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment