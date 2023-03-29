Prothom Alo journalist picked up: Obaidul Quader faces newsmen at secretariat

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader said he is not aware of the matter that Prothom Alo’s staff correspondent Shamsuzzaman was picked up from his residence in Savar early on Wednesday.

However, he termed the report for what the journalist was picked up was ‘politically motivated’.

Obaidul Quader, also the road, transport and bridges minister, came up with these remarks on Wednesday at the secretariat in Dhaka.