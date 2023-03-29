Prothom Alo journalist picked up: Obaidul Quader faces newsmen at secretariat

He said a comment over the country’s independence was taken from a child namely Sabuj in exchange for Tk 10. Later, Sabuj, a school goer, was made Zakir Hossain, a day labourer [in the news comment]. What type of journalism is this? he questioned.
It is noted that a ‘picture card’ was prepared to post on Facebook, attaching the comment of day labourer Zakir Hossain on Sunday. But the card incorporated the photograph of a child mistakenly. Later, Prothom Alo authorities withdrew the card as soon as they noticed the inconsistency.
In the report, it was clearly said that the comment was taken from Zakir Hossain, not from the child. Prothom Alo’s staff correspondent in Savar, Shamsuzzaman, carried out the report.
The meeting of the minister Obaidul Quader was started around 11:00 am on Wednesday. Following the meeting, the newsmen began asking him questions over picking Shamsuzzaman up.
A journalist told him that the report was corrected. But some unknown persons introducing themselves as members of CID picked the correspondent up.
Replying to his question, Quader said he is not aware of the correction adding that everything isn’t solved by just offering an apology. Running a fake report is a crime.
The minister said, “I don’t know anything about picking a journalist up.” At that time a journalist said, “Respected minister, I am confirming you that a journalist was picked up from his residence.” Then the general secretary said, why I will trust you. I will have to know it.”