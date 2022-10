The police have recovered the blood-soaked body of a marine engineer from the Dhanmondi lake area in Dhaka early Sunday.

Azizul Haque, sub-inspector of Dhanmondi police station, said they recovered the body from Rabindra Sarobar area of the lake around 2:30 am and sent it to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for autopsy.

The deceased has been identified as Shahadat Hossain Majumder, 51.