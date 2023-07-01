Our Guiding Light

I joined Transcom in 1990 after I finished my studies. I joined completely on my own accord. My parents never forced any decision upon any of his children about what to study or what we were to do with our lives. In fact, we were under no compulsion to join the business either. Our parents always encouraged and supported us in pursuing our goals. Abbu would give the example of the American-born British businessman J Paul Getty’s son, Gordon Getty. He would say that if he was forced to become a businessman by his father against his will, we would not have had such a successful classical composer.

Abbu would say, “It is up to you to decide what you want to do. But whatever you do, do it with passion. You can join the business if you want, but don’t join against your will and undo what I’ve worked hard to build.” Abbu only wanted one thing very profoundly and that was that we do not settle abroad. Every part of his life was always in Bangladesh. He had nothing abroad.

After completing my studies, I joined Transcom as an Assistant Officer. That was the entry level position in the company.

After I joined Transcom, Abbu told me, “Don’t wait for me to go to the office.” So, I wouldn’t wait for Abbu, I’d find a way to the office myself.

It was Abbu who taught me business. Learning business began at the dining table. He would discuss all sorts of things about business. We would listen. It was, however, from 1998 that Abbu began to actually groom me, after Gulshan Tower became Transcom’s headquarters.

Abbu would make me attend the board meetings. I would watch how he ran the board meetings and what he would discuss. I would listen and observe closely. I would try to understand his way of thinking, how he solved problems and how he encouraged the team. Abbu may no longer be with us, but whenever I face a crisis, I think of what Abbu would have done in that situation and then I take my decisions.