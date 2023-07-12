EU seeks to know info ministry's role in election

The visiting delegation of the European Union (EU) has sought to know what role the information and broadcasting ministry would play during the upcoming election.
In response, information minister Hasan Mahmud briefed the EU delegation about the country's media landscape and the prevailing challenges at a meeting at the secretariat on Wednesday.
While talking to reporters after the meeting, the information minister said, "We have said that the mass media in Bangladesh is predominantly private, with 35 private television stations on air in addition to the state-owned BTV."
He also informed the EU about the prevailing challenges, particularly the spread of rumours on social media and the subsequent chaos in the country.
Asked about the BNP's movement, the minister said no one is allowed to create anarchy in the country. The BNP mainly aims to create a chaotic situation.
He described their one-point movement as a programme similar to its previous ones, just with a different cover.