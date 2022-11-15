EC doesn't want election like Gaibandha by-poll: Rashida Sultana

The election commissioner Rashida Sultana said the election commission (EC) doesn't want the elections to be like that of by-poll to Gaibandha-5 constituency. The commission has already instructed the officials concerned in Rangpur as the city corporation election is nearing there.

Replying to the newsmen's queries, Rashida Sultana came up with this remark on Tuesday at her office at Nirbachan Bhaban in Dhaka.

The EC suspended the by-poll to Gaibandha-5 on the election day on 12 October, citing the massive irregularities in the voting centres that they observed in CCTV cameras.