EC doesn't want election like Gaibandha by-poll: Rashida Sultana

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

The election commissioner Rashida Sultana said the election commission (EC) doesn't want the elections to be like that of by-poll to Gaibandha-5 constituency. The commission has already instructed the officials concerned in Rangpur as the city corporation election is nearing there.    

Replying to the newsmen's queries, Rashida Sultana came up with this remark on Tuesday at her office at Nirbachan Bhaban in Dhaka.

The EC suspended the by-poll to Gaibandha-5 on the election day on 12 October, citing the massive irregularities in the voting centres that they observed in CCTV cameras. 

Following the incident, two separate committees were formed to investigate the irregularities. The EC has already received the reports from the probe bodies.

When asked about the issue, the election commissioner said the probe committees have already submitted their reports. But the EC is yet to sit to analyse the reports. They will meet soon. Action will be taken against those are found responsible. However, it is not possible to say what type of action will be taken.   

Terming the suspended by-poll as a sporadic incident, she said after the Gaibandha-5 poll, fair elections were held in zila parishad, Faridpur by-poll and Parbatipur pourashava. The local administration is cooperating with the EC.       

