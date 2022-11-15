EC doesn't want election like Gaibandha by-poll: Rashida Sultana

Following the incident, two separate committees were formed to investigate the irregularities. The EC has already received the reports from the probe bodies.
When asked about the issue, the election commissioner said the probe committees have already submitted their reports. But the EC is yet to sit to analyse the reports. They will meet soon. Action will be taken against those are found responsible. However, it is not possible to say what type of action will be taken.
Terming the suspended by-poll as a sporadic incident, she said after the Gaibandha-5 poll, fair elections were held in zila parishad, Faridpur by-poll and Parbatipur pourashava. The local administration is cooperating with the EC.