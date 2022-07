The death toll from the devastating floods in the country rose to 119 on Friday morning, with another death in Moulvibazar district in the past 24 hours.

The latest victim had drowned in the floodwaters, according to the information of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the total deceased, 92 people drowned in floodwaters, 15 were struck by lightning, two died from snake bites, one from diarrhoea, and nine others due to other reasons.