Morning news highlights

Dhaka to ask Delhi regarding World Bank’s proposed projects
The foreign ministry comments came as a recent Indian media report suggested that West Bengal state government decided in principle to dig two new canals to divert the Teesta waters for irrigation purpose in Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar districts.
Shakib, Hero Alam might be interrogated as part of probe: DB
Detective branch of police on Thursday said cricketer Shakib Al Hasan and YouTuber Hero Alam, who recently flew Dubai to inaugurate a gold jewellery shop owned by a fugitive in a case filed over killing a police official, might be interrogated as a part of the investigation.
Hasina-Modi to inaugurate Bangladesh-India Friendship Oil Pipeline Saturday
The 130-kilometre first ever cross border energy pipeline between Bangladesh and India was built at an estimated cost of INR 3.77 billion.
Shakib Khan raped co-producer in 2017, alleges producer Rahmat Ullah
Rahmat Ullah, one of the producers of ‘Operation Agnipath’ cinema, submitted a written complaint against Shakib with the Bangladesh Film Artistes’ Association on Wednesday.
Indian High Commissioner hosts dinner for BNP delegation
Sayrul Kabir Khan, member of BNP chairperson’s media wing, said the BNP delegation, led by secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, went there at the invitation of high commissioner, Pranay Verma.