Myanmar should allow INGOs to work in Rakhine: PM

"We're pursuing this with Myanmar and also discussed it. But, no response has yet come. We want to solve it. How long we can host this huge number of people?" the premier was quoted as saying.

Some of the Rohingyas are already involved in criminal activities, including human trafficking and drug abuse, she said, adding that they are also destroying the environment in the region.

Recalling the CHT Peace treaty, Sheikh Hasina said some 62,000 refugees were returned home from India after signing the treaty in 1997.