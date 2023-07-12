Legal framework enough to hold free, fair elections: Law secretary to EU mission

Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar on Wednesday said that he told the European Union’s visiting Election Exploratory Mission that the existing legal framework of Bangladesh is enough to hold a free and fair election in the country.

In reply, the mission expressed their satisfaction over the matter, he said.

Sarwar made the statement while talking to journalists after a meeting with the six-member mission at the secretariat in Dhaka on Wednesday.

Replying to the query whether the Bangladeshi legal framework is enough to hold a free election, he said, “The legal framework that we have is enough for a free and fair election,”

The secretary informed the mission that the Election Commission (EC) is now stronger due to the amendments to the Representation of the People Order (RPO).