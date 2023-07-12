Legal framework enough to hold free, fair elections: Law secretary to EU mission

Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar on Wednesday said that he told the European Union’s visiting Election Exploratory Mission that the existing legal framework of Bangladesh is enough to hold a free and fair election in the country.
In reply, the mission expressed their satisfaction over the matter, he said.
Sarwar made the statement while talking to journalists after a meeting with the six-member mission at the secretariat in Dhaka on Wednesday.
Replying to the query whether the Bangladeshi legal framework is enough to hold a free election, he said, “The legal framework that we have is enough for a free and fair election,”
The secretary informed the mission that the Election Commission (EC) is now stronger due to the amendments to the Representation of the People Order (RPO).
“They became satisfied over the matter (EC’s capability),” he said, adding that there is no law in the sub-continent like the law enacted recently to appoint Chief Election Commissioner and other commissioners in Bangladesh.
About the search commission to form the EC, the secretary said, “They were pleased and we provided them with details on the law.”
He said they informed the visiting mission that a probe committee led by a joint district judge and a senior assistant judge is formed to look into irregularities committed since the announcement of the electoral manifestos to issue gazette notification of results so that EC can take actions as per the reports submitted by the committee.
Secretary Golam Sarwar said the judicial magistrates perform duty under the EC during the election, not under the ministry.
Asked whether the mission told them anything about the elections under the partisan government, he said, “No discussion in this regard was held,”
The secretary said the mission made no observation about the preparation to hold the election in a free and fair manner in the country.