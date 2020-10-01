Quader rejects TIB report on parliamentary activities

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday rejected the recent report of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) that mentioned that the ruling party exercises monopoly of power in parliamentary activities, saying the report is not correct but information-based, reports BSS.
“Though the number of opposition lawmakers is lesser, they are getting sufficient time and taking part in all activities. If they could not enhance number of seats by getting people’s vote, its responsibility does not go to the parliament,” he said.
Quader, also Awami League general secretary, was replying to queries of journalists after formally inaugurating the upper extended part of Setu Bhaban in the city.
TIB in its report said among the lawmakers, the percentage of businessmen is higher.
About the statement, the minister said: “Politicians take part in elections and become lawmakers. They can do business and other jobs to run their families. They cannot do politics staying in government jobs. Then, how they will do politics, would they make extortion?”
He said among the lawmakers, some persons are lawyers, physicians and some do politics.
After getting people’s trust and support, they came to parliament, taking part in different development activities and this is not any offence, he added.
About BNP leaders’ allegation that the party’s candidates in by-polls are being threatened, Quader said this is a traditional claim of BNP.
The AL general secretary welcomed BNP’s announcement of staying in the election field till the end.
“But the people cannot believe in their announcement. We want BNP’s staying in the field till the end. We will accept any verdict of the people in the by-polls,” he added.
About different development projects, the minister urged the officials concerned to put much emphasis on lessening project expenditures, ensuring quality of work and quick competition of the projects.
Bridges division secretary Md Belayet Hossain and other officials concerned were present.