Quader rejects TIB report on parliamentary activities

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Thursday rejected the recent report of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) that mentioned that the ruling party exercises monopoly of power in parliamentary activities, saying the report is not correct but information-based, reports BSS.

“Though the number of opposition lawmakers is lesser, they are getting sufficient time and taking part in all activities. If they could not enhance number of seats by getting people’s vote, its responsibility does not go to the parliament,” he said.

Quader, also Awami League general secretary, was replying to queries of journalists after formally inaugurating the upper extended part of Setu Bhaban in the city.

TIB in its report said among the lawmakers, the percentage of businessmen is higher.