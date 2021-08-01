Quader slams business leaders for breaking their promise

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Sunday said business people have failed to keep their promise of reopening the export oriented factories only with workers available in Dhaka and its adjoining areas during the ongoing restrictions, reports UNB.

At a briefing at his residence Quader said, "The business leaders had promised to start the factories with the workers who are residing near the workplace. But in reality many factory owners have sent notices to the workers to quickly return to work."