Quader slams business leaders for breaking their promise

The short notice has prompted workers’ hurried return to the capital city in thousands ignoring all Covid health protocols for fear of losing jobs, he said. This might aggravate the surging pandemic situation in the country, he feared.
He said the government decided to allow the export-oriented industries to open at the request of the business people.
Accordingly, the mainly the garment factories reopened Monday, even though the current restrictions would continue until 5 Aug.
Caught off-guard by the decision thousands of workers, who had gone to village homes along with their family members on Eid holidays, began returning to Dhaka either by foot or by rickshaw vans, trawlers, goods-laden pickup trucks in the absence of public transport.
At the last moment of decision the government allowed public transport to operate only until Saturday noon to facilitate the workers' return to work.