Bangladesh

Quader urges transport owners and workers to withdraw strike

BSS
Dhaka
Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader
Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul QuaderFile photo

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Friday urged transport owners and workers to withdraw their strike considering the plight of students and general people.

He came up with the call while speaking at a press briefing at his official residence in the city.

Quader, also Awami League general secretary, said the fare re-fixation committee of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) will hold a meeting on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In consultation with the stakeholders, the committee will try its best to the pressure of extra fare on people at tolerable level through

of transport fare based on realty, he said.

About the toll hike of Bangabandhu Bridge and Muktarpur Bridge, the road transport and bridges minister said the toll of these bridges were increased as the management and maintenance cost of the bridges went up.

Advertisement

Mentioning that the toll of Bangabandhu Bridge was last increased in 2011, he said its toll has been increased after 10 years.

On the other hand, Quader said, the toll of Mukterpur Bridge was increased for the first time after inauguration of the bridge in 2008.

He called upon the stakeholders concerned to accept the toll hike as it was realistic and reasonable one.

Read more from Bangladesh
Post Comment
Advertisement