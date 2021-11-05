Quader urges transport owners and workers to withdraw strike

In consultation with the stakeholders, the committee will try its best to the pressure of extra fare on people at tolerable level through
of transport fare based on realty, he said.
About the toll hike of Bangabandhu Bridge and Muktarpur Bridge, the road transport and bridges minister said the toll of these bridges were increased as the management and maintenance cost of the bridges went up.
Mentioning that the toll of Bangabandhu Bridge was last increased in 2011, he said its toll has been increased after 10 years.
On the other hand, Quader said, the toll of Mukterpur Bridge was increased for the first time after inauguration of the bridge in 2008.
He called upon the stakeholders concerned to accept the toll hike as it was realistic and reasonable one.