Quader warns errant public transports of action

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said actions will be taken against the public transports which will not abide by the government directives.
“Many public transports follow rules on streets and they did it during the coronavirus crisis as well. Actions will be taken against those which will not abide by the government directives,” he told a view-exchange with Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA).
Quader, also Awami League general secretary, joined it through videoconferencing from his official residence on parliament premises.
Mentioning that there is a provision of displaying government-approved fare chart in every bus, the minister urged the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) and the transport owners’ association to make the regulation effective.
About returning to previous fare, Quader said from today the public transport went back to previous fare instead of the fare adjusted in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
He sought cooperation from all stakeholders, including transport owners and workers, in public interest and also called upon all, including the passengers, drivers and supervisors, to wear facemask mandatorily while travelling.
The minister said the transports will not carry any passenger excess of their seat numbers which means none can travel standing on vehicles.
Hand sanitisers or soaps for hand washing facilities should be ensured in transports while disinfectants should be sprayed in vehicles before and after each trip, he added.
He also urged all law enforcement agencies including DMP, highway police, district police and district administration to keep up their monitoring activities to this end.
The AL general secretary urged the party leaders and workers to follow the health guidelines strictly in performing the organizational activities from centre to grassroots.
Quader said a meeting of AL secretariat will be held tomorrow and some directives will come from it.