Quader warns errant public transports of action

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said actions will be taken against the public transports which will not abide by the government directives.

“Many public transports follow rules on streets and they did it during the coronavirus crisis as well. Actions will be taken against those which will not abide by the government directives,” he told a view-exchange with Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA).

Quader, also Awami League general secretary, joined it through videoconferencing from his official residence on parliament premises.