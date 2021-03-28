Quick steps needed to fight fresh Covid surge: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said she wants quick steps to fight the fresh surge of Covid-19 pandemic in Bangladesh.

"A fresh surge of coronavirus is visible. Different variants of this virus have come here. So, we'll have to take prompt steps as we did in the past," she said while addressing a virtual discussion.



Bangladesh Awami League arranged the discussion at its central office at Bangabandhu Avenue, marking the Independence Day. Sheikh Hasina, also the president of AL, presided over the discussion, joining it virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.