Quick steps needed to fight fresh Covid surge: PM

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said she wants quick steps to fight the fresh surge of Covid-19 pandemic in Bangladesh.
"A fresh surge of coronavirus is visible. Different variants of this virus have come here. So, we'll have to take prompt steps as we did in the past," she said while addressing a virtual discussion.
Bangladesh Awami League arranged the discussion at its central office at Bangabandhu Avenue, marking the Independence Day. Sheikh Hasina, also the president of AL, presided over the discussion, joining it virtually from her official residence Ganobhaban.
The prime minister said health protection guidelines and safe physical distance will have to be maintained in every programme like seminar, training, workshop and other programmes. "All should use face masks. All must ensure it (masking up)," she said.
The AL chief asked leaders and workers of AL and its associate bodies to stand beside people during the Covid-19's second blow as they did during last time.
"We see another Coronavirus blow is coming," she said adding that they, being members of a party founded by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, have huge responsibility towards people.