Dhaka, Delhi connectivity improved with ‘Maitri Setu’ on Feni river: Indian president

President of India Droupadi Murmu has said that connectivity between Bangladesh and India has increased with the construction of ‘Maitri Setu’ over Feni River, reports UNB.

At the same time, she said, it has become convenient for entrepreneurs of India’s Tripura state to use the ports of Chattogram and Ashuganj.

“It can be said that, from the very beginning, Tripura has played a major role in deepening India’s friendship with Bangladesh,” said the Indian president on Wednesday.