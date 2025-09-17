We are all members of one family, says Chief Adviser at Dhakeshwari Temple

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus said today that every citizen of Bangladesh is entitled to equal dignity and rights, saying that no one should face discrimination on the basis of religion, ideology or economic status.

“We are all members of one family. The entire nation is one family. Within a family, there may be differences of opinion or variations in behaviour, but the family bond is an unbreakable entity . . . our goal is to stand united as one unbreakable family as a nation,” he said.

The Chief Adviser was exchanging greetings with the members of Hindu community at the Dhakeshwari National Temple in the city marking Sharadiya Durga Puja. Earlier, he went around the temple premises and inspected the preparatory work ahead of the Durga Puja.

Whatever the religious or ideological differences may have, the state has no right to discriminate among citizens, he said, adding, the state is duty-bound to ensure equal dignity for all.

“Whatever faith or ideology one follows, whether rich or poor- every person is first and foremost a citizen. All rights of citizens are guaranteed in the constitution,” Professor Yunus said.