RAB press conference irks admin officials

Dinajpur district administration officers have expressed their dissatisfaction over the press conference RAB-13 held on Friday on the attack on Ghoraghat upazila nirbahi officer Wahida Khanam.

They also raised question over the release of a Jubo League leader who was arrested following the incident.

This correspondent talked with three officials at the Dinajpur deputy commissioner’s office on Sunday. They said they firmly believe that it was not a mere burglary attempt. They think RAB should not have held the press conference based on just one suspect’s version before further investigation.