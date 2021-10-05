Rabindra University students give statement before probe committee

Fourteen students of Rabindra University Bangladesh (RUB), who were allegedly the victims of forced haircuts in public by a member of their proctorial board, have given their statements before a 5-member committee formed to probe the incident, UNB reports.

Meanwhile the accused teacher, Farhana Yasmin Baten, who chaired the Cultural Heritage and Bangladesh Studies Department of the university before resigning over the incident, has sought two weeks to give her statement.

Starting from Sunday morning, thirteen of the students gave their statements appearing in person before the committee, while one who remains hospitalised after trying to commit suicide over the incident appeared virtually.