Railway employee arrested for allegedly raping disabled woman in train

Police arrested a railway employee in Sreemangal for allegedly raping a disabled woman in a moving train. The victim lodged a rape case against the accused at railway police station, reports UNB.

The arrestee is Jabed, 25, assistant generator operator of the train.

According to the passengers, on Friday night while the Dhaka bound 'Shurma Mail' was passing through the Lawachara National Park, accused Jabed forcefully took the victim into the generator room and raped.