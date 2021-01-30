Railway employee arrested for allegedly raping disabled woman in train

Police arrested a railway employee in Sreemangal for allegedly raping a disabled woman in a moving train. The victim lodged a rape case against the accused at railway police station, reports UNB.
The arrestee is Jabed, 25, assistant generator operator of the train.
According to the passengers, on Friday night while the Dhaka bound 'Shurma Mail' was passing through the Lawachara National Park, accused Jabed forcefully took the victim into the generator room and raped.
Hearing the victim's screams, passengers captured Jabed and handed him over to Shreemangal railway police.
Officer-in-charge of Sheemangal railway police station Md Alamgir Hossain said passengers captured the accused as he was trying to run away after raping the victim in a secluded compartment of the train. The case is under investigation and the accused has sent to jail after appearing before court.
Police said, the victim was sent to Moulvibazar sadar hospital for necessary medical tests.