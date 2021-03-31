Rain, thunder showers likely

Rain, thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at one or two places over seven divisions in next 24 hours commencing from 6 pm on Monday, reports UNB.

The seven divisions are Rajshahi, Rangpur, Khulna, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram and Sylhet where Rain, thunder showers can occur with hails at isolated places, said Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, Met Office said in regular bulletin.

About the synoptic situation, BMD said a trough of Westerly low lies over West Bengal and adjoining area. Seasonal low lies over South Bay.

Day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country.