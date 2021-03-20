Rajapaksa for exchanging experiences of socio-economic development

Visiting Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stressed on exchanging experiences between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in socio-economic development of the two countries as he paid a courtesy call on president M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Saturday this afternoon, reports BSS.

Lauding the ongoing socio-economic progress of Bangladesh, the Sri Lankan premier said, “Bangladesh is moving forward on the path of rapid development.”

During the meeting at Credential Hall here with the Bangladesh’s head of the state, prime minister of Sri Lanka said he looked forward to properly utilise the development experiences in socio- economic progress of the countries in days to come.

President’s press secretary Joynal Abedin later told the BSS about the outcome of the meeting.