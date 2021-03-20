Rajapaksa for exchanging experiences of socio-economic development

Visiting Sri Lankan prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa stressed on exchanging experiences between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in socio-economic development of the two countries as he paid a courtesy call on president M Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Saturday this afternoon, reports BSS.
Lauding the ongoing socio-economic progress of Bangladesh, the Sri Lankan premier said, “Bangladesh is moving forward on the path of rapid development.”
During the meeting at Credential Hall here with the Bangladesh’s head of the state, prime minister of Sri Lanka said he looked forward to properly utilise the development experiences in socio- economic progress of the countries in days to come.
President’s press secretary Joynal Abedin later told the BSS about the outcome of the meeting.
President Abdul Hamid, he said, thanked the Sri Lankan premier for attending celebrations of Bangladesh’s Golden Jubilee independence and birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
The president called upon Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to identify potential investment sectors, including the areas of information technology, agriculture, health, education, tourism and services.
President Hamid also urged the investors of the two countries to come forward to exchange experiences of the development trend in respective countries in days to come.
Terming the existing bilateral relations between the two countries as excellent, the president said Bangladesh and Sri Lanka share the same views on various regional and international issues
Abdul Hamid said about 30,000 Sri Lankan workers work in various productive and service-oriented sectors in Bangladesh and through this, they are contributing to the socio- economic development of the two countries as well as increasing people-to-people contact.
“At present many Sri Lankan students study in the medical and engineering fields in Bangladesh and Bangladesh is ready to provide educational opportunities to more Sri Lankan students in future,” the head of the state added.